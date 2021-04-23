Donald A. 'Dan' Gilyan

CHESTERTON, IN — Donald A. "Dan" Gilyan, 82, of Chesterton, formerly of Hobart and Gary, passed away April 21, 2021. Dan was a proud 1956 graduate of Horace Mann High School, as well as a graduate of Southern Illinois University. Dan was also a member of the U.S. Army Reserves, as well as a lifelong member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Hobart.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Leona, and by his parents, Jesse and Martha (Thomas) Gilyan. He is survived by his children, Denise (Carlo) Airdo, of Elmhurst, IL, and Phil (Gina) Gilyan, of Chesterton, IN, brothers, Dave (Sue) Gilyan, of Las Vegas, NV, and Dennis Gilyan, of San Jose, CA; three grandchlidren, Benjamin Airdo, Danielle and Tony Gilyan; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Dan will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart, IN, Pastor Charles Strietelmeier officiating. Friends may visit with Dan's family on Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME in Hobart. Contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Interment in Calumet Park Cemetery.