SCHERERVILLE, IN/FORMERLY SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Donald A. Fredrickson, age 90, of Schererville, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2018. Beloved husband of Betty Mae Fredrickson, nee Kastory. Loving father of Kathleen Davison, Sue (Mike) McCarthy, Sandy (Dave) Theile, and Shari (Isaac) Weitekamp. Proud grandfather of nine; great-grandfather of two. Dear brother of the late Betty (late Rev. Kenneth) Jobson. Preceded in death by his parents Arthur E. and Elizabeth Fredrickson.
Visitation Saturday, September 1, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME - 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN, with Rev. Phil Humber officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens - Schererville, IN. Mr. Fredrickson was an optician for 60 years and a United States Army Veteran. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.