VALPARAISO, IN - Donald A. Shiparski, age 86 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Josephine F. Shiparski (nee Lazzaro); children: Mary Jo Shiparski, Thomas W. Shiparski (daughter-in-law Nicole Shiparski) and Steven J. Shiparski; grandchildren, Nicholas Shiparski and Dustin Shiparski. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius and Lottie Shiparski.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald A. Shiparski was born on February 26, 1933 in Michigan City, IN. He graduated from Ball State University with a bachelor's degree in Business Management. He married Josephine F. Lazzaro on June 25, 1960 in Gary, IN. After moving to Illinois in 1966, he had a celebrated career with Sears Roebuck Company for 27 years and retired in 1994.

Donald was a great provider for his family, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed fishing on the lake, Notre Dame football, and traveled to Germany and France. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

Visitation will be on Wednesday morning February 12, 2020 at St Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd, Valparaiso, IN, at 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00a.m. mass. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Donald's life. A lunch to follow at 12:30p.m. at Suzy's Cafe, 1050 Southpoint Circle, Valparaiso, IN for immediate family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St Paul Church.