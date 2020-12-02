Donald A. Spencer

CROWN POINT, IN — Donald A. Spencer, 42, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy (nee Schoeffel) of 15 years; daughter, Elizabeth Spencer; brother, Robert Spencer; three sisters, Laura Spencer, Robin (Evaristo) Palmer and Sarah (Ryan) Clifton; grandmother, Sarah (late Donald) Banter; and his many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Don was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. He was a union representative and steel worker at Harbison Walker Steel Company and also a member of USW Local 2003.

Family and friends may gather at Pruzin & Little Funeral Service, 811 E. Franciscan Drive, Crown Point, on Thursday from 2:00 – 8:00 P.M. Please remember that only 25 people allowed inside building at a time.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, beginning at 9:30 A.M. from Pruzin & Little Chapeland 10:00 A.M. from St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point with the Rev. James Wozniak officiating. At rest St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Crown Point.

Please remember that masks are mandatory inside of the funeral home and church. Please bring your own and maintain social distance.

