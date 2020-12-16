Donald A. Turner

On January 31, 1953, he married his best friend and love of his life, Marilyn Hoyt, who predeceased him in death. After proudly serving for three years in the U.S. Army as a 1st lieutenant, the two of them established roots in Kankakee, Illinois, where they raised their girls, and Don established the architectural firm, Turner-Witt and Associates. His firm was known for designing hospitals, schools and commercial buildings throughout all of Illinois. He was an active community member serving as board president at the YMCA, a member of the Rotary Club, the United Way, The Hundred Club, which provides benefits to fallen police officer's families, the Kankakee Country Club as well as The First Presbyterian Church of Kankakee. After retirement in 1997, Don and Marilyn moved to Hot Springs Village, AR, where they made many great friends and were active members in their church, Kirk in the Pines Presbyterian Church. In 2011, they moved back north to Valparaiso, Indiana, where they could be closer to their daughters and their families. He loved golf, fishing and playing cards, but mostly he loved being with his family and entertaining friends. There was always a party at the Turners.