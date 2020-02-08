SCHERERVILLE, IN - Donald A. Yarashus, age 91 of Schererville, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Delores (nee Roma) Yarashus; children, Donald (Marilyn) Yarashus, Laura (Marty) Savasta; Debora (Michael) Marchese; Renee (Edward) DeNormandie and Rosemary (George) Demko; grandchildren, Richard (Julie) DeNormandie, James Knapp, Ryan (Michael) Lannon, Nicole DeNormandie, Robert Knapp, Jonathan (Lori) Walters, Stephanie (Paul) Anderon and David Walters; great grandchildren, Tayler, Troy, Piper, Ella, Ava, Dominic, Tessa, Rock, Jordan, Dominic and Julia; and son-in-law, Russell Seipler. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Bernice Yarashus; and daughter, Donna Seipler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN by Reverend Charles Niblick. Interment will follow at Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park Willow Spring, IL. Visitation will be on Monday, at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass.

Donald was a wonderful man who excelled as a husband, father, grandfather, friend and confidant. He was proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corp, a retired Microbiologist, an avid hunter and Chicagoland's #1 White Sox fan. Donald brought joy to everyone and will be dearly missed.