March 24, 1939 - Aug. 30, 2021

HEBRON, IN - Donald Appel, age 82, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Donald is survived by his two sons: Darric Appel and Duane (Jamie) Appel; and five grandchildren: Alexis, Taylor, Luke, Logan and Noah.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Appel; daughter, Lori Lee; his parents: Otto and Nellie Appel (nee Disinger); three brothers: Marion Appel, Otto Appel Jr. and Hilbert Appel; and three sisters: Marylou Kramer, Kathrin Wybrew and Losialene (infant daughter).

Donald was born and raised on the Appel family farm in Winamac, IN. He was a member of Hebron Christian Church for over 50 years. After 39 years of service, he retired from US Steel. Donald enjoyed meeting his friends for breakfast at Bob Evans. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at McKinley Memorial Gardens in Winamac, IN.