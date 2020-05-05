× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LaCROSSE, IN - Donald Arthur Gudeman, 78 of LaCrosse and formerly of Kouts, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was born March 18, 1942 in Buckley, IL to Arthur and Mary A. (Frank) Gudeman. Don grew up on his family's farm east of LaCrosse. After graduating from LaCrosse High School, he worked five years at Citizens Bank in LaCrosse, and then served his country in the Army medical field at DeWitt Army Hospital, Ft. Belvoir, VA. Don made his career as a local hog and grain farmer in Kouts, then spent nine years driving semi for Gypsum Express. He served in the ministry and remained a devoted member of the Apostolic Christian Church in LaCrosse.

On August 29, 1965, at the Apostolic Christian Church in Kawkawklin, MI, Don married Mary E. Schlatter who survives along with their children, Judith Gudeman, Rebecca Moser, Owen (Nicole) Gudeman, Glen (Kerri) Gudeman, all of Kouts, and Duane (Jill) Gudeman of Congerville, IL; 14 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; siblings, Bob Gudeman of DeMotte and Joyce (Larry) Wenniger of Ohio; sister-in-law, Roberta Hicks-Gudeman of Oregon; and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank.

Extended Family and Friends are invited to be a part of the services for Don by remaining in their vehicles, streaming live at church, are invited to follow the family to the cemetery, and remain in their vehicles for the graveside service. The streaming link will be posted on Don's obituary on KosankeFuneralHome.com. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Apostolic Christian Church of LaCrosse with burial to follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, LaCrosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Apostolic Christian LifePoints Home of Morton, IL or the Alzheimer's Association for Research.