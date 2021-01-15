 Skip to main content
Donald 'Beef' L. Wells

June 6, 1951 — Jan. 13, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Donald "Beef" L. Wells, 69, of Portage, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. He was born in Chicago, IL, on June 6, 1951, to the late Donald A. and Dorothy (nee Voyles) Wells. He retired from US Steel after 39 years of service. He enjoyed golfing in his free time. He will be remembered as a hard worker who loved his family dearly.

Donald is survived by his wife, Connie (nee Davis) Wells; daughter, Holli (Dave) Kostbade; sons, Shane (Shawna) Smith and Jeffrey Wells; grandchildren: David, Nathaniel, Collin, Andrew, Ashlynne, Alexia and Amara; sister, Donna (Jerry) Fink; beloved cousin, Mickey; dog, Toby; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, 355 E. Erie St., 10th Floor, South Suite, Chicago, IL, 60611.

A funeral service will take place Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. CST with Mr. Jerry Cleek officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. The service will be available live on Rees Funeral Homes Facebook page. Visitation will take place prior to the service on Saturday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. NOTE: Due to COVID-19 Lake County restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the building at one time and masks are required.

For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.

