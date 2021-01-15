Donald 'Beef' L. Wells

June 6, 1951 — Jan. 13, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Donald "Beef" L. Wells, 69, of Portage, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. He was born in Chicago, IL, on June 6, 1951, to the late Donald A. and Dorothy (nee Voyles) Wells. He retired from US Steel after 39 years of service. He enjoyed golfing in his free time. He will be remembered as a hard worker who loved his family dearly.

Donald is survived by his wife, Connie (nee Davis) Wells; daughter, Holli (Dave) Kostbade; sons, Shane (Shawna) Smith and Jeffrey Wells; grandchildren: David, Nathaniel, Collin, Andrew, Ashlynne, Alexia and Amara; sister, Donna (Jerry) Fink; beloved cousin, Mickey; dog, Toby; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, 355 E. Erie St., 10th Floor, South Suite, Chicago, IL, 60611.