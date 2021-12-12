LOWELL, IN - Donald Biter 88, of Lowell, IN passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

He is survived by his children: Cindy (Terry) Bickham, Brenda (Michael) Coburn, Steve (Janice) Clark, Karen Claypool, Terri Schulte; grandchildren: Tara, Nicole, Bret, Melissa, Derek, Drake, Wyat, Gianna, Michael; great-grandchildren: Kayle, Regan, Rylee, Ross, Raina, Blake, Alex, Maddy and Parker; siblings: Shirley (Larry) Yarbrough, Frank Biter, Rodney (Louise) Biter.

Preceded in death by wives: Maraby, Beverly; siblings: Mary Jones, Betty Evans, Nancy Felts, Craig, Bob, Fred and Ed Biter.

Don was an Army Veteran; member of the Masonic Lodge, American Legion and First United Methodist Church of Lowell. He enjoyed the Chicago Cubs and Bulls, boating and fishing. He loved his family, southern cooked food and to travel. Don was a very caring and hardworking man.

Visitation, Monday, December, 13t from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Funeral Service following at 12:00 p.m., all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Burial will take place in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Wanatah, IN. www.sheetsfuneral.com