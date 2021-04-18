May 7, 1932 - April 13, 2021

CHAMPLIN, MN - Donald C. Fedorchak, age 88, of Champlin, MN passed away on April 13, 2021 after a short illness.

Donald was born in Gary, IN and raised in Hobart, IN. He graduated from Hobart High School in 1950.

After graduation he joined the United States Navy during the Korean War. His service to his country was a source of pride throughout his life and he fondly remembered his time aboard the USS Robert F. Keller. Donald had a diverse career, after leaving the Navy including working at US Steel, owning a dairy farm, and even running a small local newspaper.

He was an enthusiastic hobbyist, a love of airplanes being foremost among them, especially his beloved Luscombe. The greatest source of pride in his life were the four children he raised with his wife of 61 years. Donald's children are deeply grateful for his love and devotion throughout the years.