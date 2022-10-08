METAIRIE, LA—Donald Carl Leavitt entered eternal rest on October 1,2022 at the age of 89.

Donald resided in Metairie, LA with his loving wife Jan P. Spizer Seltzer.

He was preceded in death by parents: Joseph Arbuth Leavitt and Violet Irene (Johnson) Leavitt; in addition to his sister and brother-in-law: Jo Ann Leavitt Cobb (John). Mr. Leavitt will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jan; daughter, Susan Donna Leavitt Mathews (Elvin); son Mark Donald Leavitt (Debbie); the mother of his two children(ex-wife), Donna Louise (Collins) Martin; brother, William (Bill) Douglas Leavitt (Ann); granddaughter Angela Kristin Dugas (Anthony); grandsons: Michael Alexander Mathews and Cody Marcel Leavitt; and great-grandchildren: Ronnie Paul Dugas and Kirstin Louise Dugas. He also leaves behind cousins, nieces, nephews, step-daughters and in-laws.

Donald was born in Bloomfield, IN. He graduated Salutatorian from East Chicago, IN Washington High School. After serving in the United States Navy 1955-1957 as a Hospital Corpsman in Pearl Harbor, HI, Donald continued his education at Purdue University, Roosevelt University, Chicago and finally earning a PhD in political science at Michigan State University. He was a professor at Wayne State University Detroit, University of Morris Minnesota, and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He moved to the New Orleans area to become a statistician for the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers.

He was very active in politics. Donald was inspired and tried to live by President John F. Kennedy’s quote “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country”. He worked closely with then Governor Bill Clinton’s campaign and served as an Alternate Delegate for Ted Kennedy for President at the Democratic Convention.

Mr. Leavitt regarded education and helping others in need as a priority in his life. He enjoyed traveling with his family, singing songs, dancing and of course spending time doing countless activities with his grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend services on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. then the chapel service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway in Harvey, LA.