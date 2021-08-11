Donald Cathey

FORMERLY OF DYER/GRIFFITH, IN — Donald Cathey, age 77, formerly of Dyer and Griffith, IN, passed away Tuesday August 3, 2021. He was a graduate of Indiana State University Class of 66. He received his Bachelor of Science with Honors and went on to teach Biology & Life Science at TF South High School in Lansing, IL and Glenwood School for Boys in Glenwood, IL. He went on to a long career in the RV Industry, including Lot 'o Fun on 41, where he met his wife, Marilyn. This led them to follow his career from Indiana to Illinois to Missouri and ended in Texas, where they retired near the beach in Portland, Texas.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn (nee Morris) of 40 years; and his children: Richard Stedman (Diana), Reg Stedman (Nan), Cindy Stedman, Perry Cathey, Matthew Cathey, and Mark Cathey (Sophia); grandchildren: Jonathan Cathey, Kira Schuler, and Evan Schuler. Also survived by his sister-in-law Ruth Cathey and dearest friends Chuck Progar and Al and Susan Myers. The family would also like to express sincere gratitude to his caretaker, Charline Washburn for the wonderful care she has provided Don the last few years. Proceeded in death by his brother William "Del" Cathey and Velda Boender.

Due to the pandemic, the family will have a grave site service only at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana at 1:00 p.m. August 13, 2021, where he will be interned. His wife is unable to attend due to health issues and unable to travel. Other family members will be present. In lieu of flowers, donations to "gofundme.com" under Donald Cathey to help cover funeral expenses would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com