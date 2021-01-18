LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Donald Cooper, 71, of Lake Village, IN, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Susan; sons: Tim (Nadine), Don (Deena), Jason (January), Kyle (Deb); grandchildren: Nathan (Andrea), Brook (Ashley), Macy, Alex (Emily), Alyssa, Kennedee, Jace, Erik, Jade, Sam, Josie; great grandchildren, Logan, Aspen, Bowen, Zane, Kinsley; brothers: Ray (Peg) and Jerry. Preceded in death by his grandson, Jedidiah; parents, Sampson and Phyllis.

Don retired after 43 years from Thatcher Foundations and was an active member of Pile Drivers Local #578.

Visitation, Monday, January 18th from 1:00-4:00PM with Funeral Service following at 4:00PM all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association. www.sheetsfuneral.com