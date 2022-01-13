LANSING, IL - Donald D. Briney, Sr., age 67, of Lansing, IL, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. He is survived by his son Donald Briney, Jr.; grandchildren: Steven, Hayleigh, and Shawn; brothers: Richard and Michael (Valerie) Briney; and numerous nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents: Daniel and Florence (nee Lavin) Briney and brothers: Daniel and William.

Friends are invited to visit with Don's family on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 3:00–8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Don will be laid to rest in Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL.

Don had worked as a maintenance mechanic for the U.S. Postal Service.