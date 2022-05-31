CROWN POINT, IN - Donald D. (Don) Reynolds, age 79, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Judy Reynolds; sister, Linda (Joseph) Reynolds-Flynn; and sister-in-law, Connie Reynolds. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews: Tracey (Brian) Frankland and their children, Alison and Ian Frankland; and niece, Tricia (Paul) Barone and their children, Matthew and Danielle Barone. Mr. Reynolds was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Helen Reynolds; and his brother, Robert Reynolds.

Friends are invited to visit with Don's family on Wednesday, June 1 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. The funeral service will begin at 6:30 PM in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Don's name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. This may be done online at givenow.lls.org

Don was a loyal and dedicated employee for 40 years at NCR Corporation as a Field Engineer. Don was a long-time Lake Michigan boater. He was a member of the Crown Point, IN Corvette Club and owned a crystal red corvette. He was an avid swimmer and snow skier; and his hobbies were building model trains and boats. Don was a loving husband, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be in our hearts forever.