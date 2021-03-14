 Skip to main content
Donald D. Geriets

Donald D. Geriets

LaPORTE, IN - Donald D. Geriets, age 68, of LaPorte, formally of Highland passed away on Sunday March 7, 2021. He is survived by his sister, Diane (John) Demchak. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Irene Geriets.

All services will be private and handled by FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME in Highland.

Don was a 1970 graduate of Highland High School. He worked for Strack & VanTil and later at US Steel for over 35 years. He was an avid model train enthusiast and enjoyed landscaping. www.fagenmiller.com.

