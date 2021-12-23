Donald Dean Emerson

Ronald Dean Emerson
Feb. 3, 1944 - July 18, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Ronald Dean Emerson, 77, of Valparaiso, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Ann Arbor, MI. He was born February 3, 1944, in Kouts, the son of Carlos and Mayme Emerson. Ron was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from U.S. Steel. After his retirement he enjoyed his favorite hobbies.
He is survived by two stepdaughters: Ronda (Bob) Adgate of Ann Arbor, and Tina Kanne of Denver, CO; grandsons: David (Michelle) Adgate, Jonathan Adgate and Christopher Adgate; great-grandson Abe and great-granddaughter Evie; brother-in-law Tom Cain (Carol); nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mayme and father, Carlos; wife, Mona; his daughter, Heidi; stepson Chip Kanne; siblings: Edith, Frances, Tex, Joyce, Ruth, Beverly, Patty, Jeanna and Carolyn.