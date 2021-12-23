Donald Dean Emerson

VALPARAISO, IN - Ronald Dean Emerson, 77, of Valparaiso, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Ann Arbor, MI. He was born February 3, 1944, in Kouts, the son of Carlos and Mayme Emerson. Ron was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from U.S. Steel. After his retirement he enjoyed his favorite hobbies.