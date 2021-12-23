 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Peoples Bank
Donald Dean Emerson

Donald Dean Emerson

Donald Dean Emerson

Ronald Dean Emerson

Feb. 3, 1944 - July 18, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Ronald Dean Emerson, 77, of Valparaiso, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Ann Arbor, MI. He was born February 3, 1944, in Kouts, the son of Carlos and Mayme Emerson. Ron was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from U.S. Steel. After his retirement he enjoyed his favorite hobbies.

He is survived by two stepdaughters: Ronda (Bob) Adgate of Ann Arbor, and Tina Kanne of Denver, CO; grandsons: David (Michelle) Adgate, Jonathan Adgate and Christopher Adgate; great-grandson Abe and great-granddaughter Evie; brother-in-law Tom Cain (Carol); nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mayme and father, Carlos; wife, Mona; his daughter, Heidi; stepson Chip Kanne; siblings: Edith, Frances, Tex, Joyce, Ruth, Beverly, Patty, Jeanna and Carolyn.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Papa John's Pizza is getting a makeover

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts