Donald Dean Findling

VALPARAISO, IN - Donald (Don) Dean Findling 95, died peacefully in his Valparaiso, IN home. He was the son of Paul Henry Findling and Helen (Dean) Findling of Valparaiso, and brother of Phil Findling (deceased). He was a lifetime resident of Valparaiso, graduating from Valparaiso High School in 1943, and joining the US Army after high school, serving in both Europe and Japan. He graduated from Valparaiso University, having received All American Football honors in 1947. Marrying Betty Jean (Frazier) Findling in 1948, they were married 58 years until her passing in 2007. Don and Betty raised three children, Gene Allen Findling (deceased), daughter Jane Findling Lutz and husband Michael Lutz of Bakersfield, CA, their two sons Brantley Lutz of Albuquerque, NM and Justin (Andrea) Lutz of Bloomington, IN; daughter Judy Ann Michael of Valparaiso; grandson Nathan Robert Findling (Kathryn) of Garibaldi, OR and granddaughter Joey Ann Findling and their mother, Lauri Bourne Findling of Valparaiso were all a part of his active life.