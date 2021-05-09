Oct. 11, 1928 - Feb. 14, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Donald DeLor 92, of Crown Point, a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away on February 14, 2021 after a short illness. He was born in Gary on October 11, 1928. Son of George and Eda DeLor. Preceded in death by wife Donna of 66 years, Survived by five children: Greg (Pam) DeLor, Dan (Tammy) DeLor, David DeLor, Rick DeLor, Nancy (Randy) Ochsner; four grandchildren: Dirk (Lisa) DeLor, Joshua White, Blake Stevens, Amanda (Michael) Mortimore; two great-grandchildren: Delphine DeLor and Adelyn "Addy" Mortimore. Sisters-in-law: Phyllis "Cork" (late Cy) Muraida, Laraine "Cook" (John "Butch") Galka; numerous nephews and nieces.

Don was an Army veteran (Corporal) serving in the Korean Conflict. He was employed by USS Sheet and Tin for 37 years, and held numerous jobs since his retirement including Welch Oil, Ace Hardware, and Strack and Van Til. Don enjoyed staying active and working until age 91.

He coached baseball for all of his children at Junedale Little League and for his grandson in Crown Point. He enjoyed wood working, making wooden toys for his grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be held on May 15, 2021 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN.