Donald DeLor

Oct. 11, 1928 — Feb. 14, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Donald DeLor, 92, of Crown Point, a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on February 14, 2021, after a short illness. He was born in Gary on October 11, 1928, the son of George and Eda DeLor. Preceded in death by wife, Donna, of 66 years, Survived by five children: Greg (Pam) DeLor, Dan (Tammy) DeLor, David DeLor, Rick DeLor and Nancy (Randy) Ochsner; four grandchildren: Dirk (Lisa) DeLor, Joshua White, Blake Stevens and Amanda (Michael) Mortimore; two great-grandchildren, Delphine DeLor and Adelyn "Addy" Mortimore; sisters-in-law, Phyllis "Cork" (late Cy) Muraida and Laraine "Cook" (John "Butch") Galka; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Don was an Army veteran (corporal) serving in the Korean Conflict. He was employed by USS Sheet and Tin for 37 years, and held numerous jobs since his retirement, including Welch Oil, Ace Hardware and Strack & Van Til. Don enjoyed staying active and working until age 91.

He coached baseball for all of his children at Junedale Little League and for his grandson in Crown Point. He enjoyed woodworking, making wooden toys for his grandchildren.