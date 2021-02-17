Donald DeLor

Oct. 11, 1928 — Feb. 14, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Donald DeLor, 92, of Crown Point, a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on February 14, 2021, after a short illness. He was born in Gary on October 11, 1928. Son of George and Eda DeLor. Don was preceded in death by loving wife of 66 years, Donna. He is survived by his five children: Greg (Pam) DeLor, Dan (Tammy) DeLor, David DeLor, Rick DeLor and Nancy (Randy) Ochsner; four grandchildren: Dirk (Lisa) DeLor, Joshua White, Blake Stevens and Amanda (Michael) Mortimore; two great-grandchildren, Delphine DeLor and Adelyn "Addy" Mortimore; sisters-in-law, Phyllis "Cork" Muraida and Laraine "Cook" (John "Butch") Galka; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Don was an Army veteran (corporal) serving in the Korean Conflict. He was employed by USS Sheet and Tin for 37 years, and held numerous jobs since his retirement including Welch Oil, Ace Hardware and Strack & Van Til. Don enjoyed staying active and working until age 91.

He coached baseball for all of his children at Junedale Little League and for his grandson in Crown Point. He enjoyed woodworking, making wooden toys for his grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Crown Point) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com