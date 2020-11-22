 Skip to main content
Donald "Don" Crist

Donald "Don" Crist

PORTAGE, IN - Donald "Don" Crist, age 64 of Portage; formerly of Amarillo, TX, passed away peacefully at Franciscan Health Dyer due to complications of COVID-19 on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Don is survived by his three brothers: Gary (Marie) Crist, Roger (Jennifer) Crist, Tommy Crist; his nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mary Crist and his grandparents Jimmy and LeaMae Metcalf, who helped raise him. Don lived a very simple life. He loved to watch John Wayne movies and professional wrestling. He lived a quiet life with his brother Gary and sister-in-law Marie for the past 12 years.

Private services for Don's family will be held and he will later be laid to rest next to his parents in Llano Cemetery in Amarillo, TX. Memorial donations may be made to Tradewinds Services, Inc. (3198 E. 83rd Pl., Merrillville, IN 46410) in memory of Donald W. Crist. PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE in charge of arrangements.

