Feb. 12, 1942 – Nov. 13, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Donald "Don" E. Smith, age 79, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Don is survived by his sons: John (Barb), Michael (Peg), Anthony (Angela), Stephen (late Melissa), and Robert Smith; grandchildren: Zachary, Cheyenne (Mark), Hunter, Thomas, Jennifer, and Amy; one great- grandchild Wyatt; step-daughters Valerie (Matthew) Crowl and Yvette Venable; step-grandchildren: Brittany and Bradley Tidwell; siblings: Patricia (late Tom) Dalton, Judy (Ken) Henson; Bill (Marsha) Smith, and Phil (Pat) Smith. Preceded in death by his parents John and Viola Smith (nee Rech); loving wife of 27 years Lee Ann Smith (nee Valenti) and Francine Hintz of 21 years; and sister Carol (still living Ken) Bogner.

Don formerly worked for Henry Company, Gray-Bar, Bell Appliance, and retired from the City of Hammond where he was a meter reader. Don was an avid member of The Knights of Columbus where he and his family were awarded the "Family of the Month" for serving as an inspiration to the community and council by supporting and strengthening Christian Family Life.

Don will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in honor of Donald E. Smith to Hospice of the Calumet Area: www.hospicecalumet.org.

