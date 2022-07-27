Donald "Don" Peter Pierce

Dec. 9, 1934 - July 24, 2022

HAMMOND - Donald "Don" Peter Pierce, age 87, of Hammond, Indiana passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Donald was born December 9, 1934 to the late Thomas and Martha (Wroblewski) Pierzchalski in Calumet City, IL.

Donald served his country honorably with the Army and Navy. He retired from ConRail Rail Road. Away from work he could be found with a fishing pole in hand at his summer home. He was also an avid bowler.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Janelle (nee Aruthur); parents: Thomas and Martha Pierzchalski; twin brother, Ronald Pierzchalski; brothers: Robert Pierzchalski, Edward Pierce, Thomas J. Pierzchalski; and sister, Loretta White.

Don is survived by his four children: Donna J. Pierce, Kenneth Pierce, Linnae Kowalczyk, Deborah (Jozsef) Szilagyi; three grandsons: Philip Herrman, Joseph and Maxwell Szilagyi; and sister, Lois (late George) McAllister.

A public visitation for Donald will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, followed by a funeral service at 4:00 P.M. with Rev. Alphonse Skerl officiating.

