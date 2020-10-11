In Loving Memory, Donald "Don" R. DeYoung of Dyer, IN who went on to his Heavenly home on October 8, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born on October 1, 1947 in Evergreen Park, IL, the son of Donald and Catherine DeYoung. Don was a graduate of T.F. South High School in Lansing, IL. He served his country in the Air Force and was stationed in South Korea. He worked at Republic Steel as an electrician for many years and then moved on to have his own business ventures. Don was an employee at Sherwin Williams in Matteson, IL at the time of his passing. He was an enthusiastic collector of cars, with special expertise in detail painting of them. He also had a deep love of fishing and boating, especially on Lake Michigan, which began many years ago with trips on the water with his mom and dad. That love carried into many fishing trips that he shared with his wife, Patti.