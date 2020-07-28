Donald "Don" Radulovich

HOBART, IN — Donald "Don" Radulovich, 88, of Hobart, passed away July 15, 2020. He was a graduate of Hobart High School. Don served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He attended Purdue University and retired from US Steel-Gary Works. Don had a passion for airplanes, classic automobiles and foreign mystery movies. He will be greatly missed.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Eva Radulovich; son, Don Radulovich; and sister, Dorothy Piver. He is survived by his daughter, Teri Radulovich, of Hobart; sister Angela Toman, of Hobart; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Don were private. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements.

