Nov. 1, 1965 - April 3, 2023

HIGHLAND, IN - Donald "Don" S. Greichunos, age 57, of Highland, IN, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023. He was born November 1, 1965, to Jean (Greichunos) Dwardy and Edward Greichunos.

Don is survived by his three loving children: Jessica Greichunos (Fiancé, Joey), Matthew (Kayla) Greichunos, and Aaron Greichunos; grandchildren: Julian Ibarra and Montgomery Greichunos; siblings: Janice Holka, Carol Hylek, Sonny Greichunos, David (Julie) Greichunos; and good friends: Tom Sapyta, Dan Metz, and Larry Partain; and many nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his father, Edward Greichunos; mother, Jean Dwardy; step-father, John Dwardy; and brothers-in-law: John Holka and Ron Hylek.

Don graduated from Bishop Noll and was retired from Niagara LaSalle Corporation. Don was a member of Progressive Steel Workers Union. He was extremely proud of his children and their accomplishments. Don loved fishing, hunting, Nascar, and his pop.

Friends and relatives are invited for a visitation that will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. and services to follow at 2:00 p.m., at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER, 8941, Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN.