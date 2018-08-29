HIGHLAND, IN - Donald 'Donnie' Hylek, age 69, of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 24, 2018 surrounded by his loving family and friends. Donald is survived by his wife of over 41 years, Linda and his loving son, Edward and grandog, Marley. Donald is also survived by brothers, William (Martha) Hylek, Daniel (late Mary) Hylek, Ronald (Carol ) Hylek; sisters, Barbara (Don) Sparks, Sandy (Mike) Kavanaugh, Linda (Mark) Sidor, and Kathy (Gerry) Szymoniak; sister in law, Georgette (late Thomas) Hylek; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Walter and Celia Hylek; brother, Robert ; in laws, Edward and Barbara Szot.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 (corner of Main St. and Kennedy Ave.) from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service and Military Honors will be held on Thursday at 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Keith Virus officiating. Services conclude at the Funeral Home.
Donald was born in East Chicago, IN. He honorably served his country in the United States Army. He worked at Cargill Steel and Wire, formerly Midstate Metals, for over 40 years and retired in 2014. Donald was a devoted husband and loving father. He loved just hanging out in his garage and playing Uno. He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Bears, Blackhawks and World Champion Chicago Cubs, but his heart always belonged to the fighting Irish of Notre Dame.