GARY, IN - Donald "Donny" Balon, 52, of Gary, IN, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022. He is survived by his siblings, Julie "Juju" Balon, Helen (late Ronald) Culver, Edward (Michelle) Balon, and Mary (Michael Reid) Balon, dear nieces and nephews RJ, Ryan, Katrina, Konnor, and Tristan, and longtime friend Sonya Sparks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Kathleen (Yohe), and brother Joseph.

Donny was a graduate of Munster High School. He would always make his friends and family smile with his impersonations of his favorite characters, especially of WWE wrestlers. He enjoyed spending his time at the Indiana MENTOR day program, making many friends. His fun personality will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 24, 2022 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm with a service at 5:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Indiana MENTOR.

