WANATAH, IN - Donald (Donny) W. Walters, age 68, passed away suddenly June 11, 2020. He is survived by spouse, Eileen, sons: Chad Nykiel, DJ and Daniel Walters, daughter, Lisa Walters and step daughter, Jasmine Medina. Six grandchildren, brothers: Chuck (Patti), Robert (Rhonda), Ron (Annette), and sister, Mary Walters. He is preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Fern Walters, and grandson, Jonathon.

Donny is a proud graduate of Boone Grove High School where he participated in sports and perfected his ability to make friends wherever he was. Donny enjoyed golf, White Sox, beer, Sunday mornings at Beautiful Lake Eliza, spending time with family and friends. His presence will be deeply missed at Rudy's Barbecue where he worked and socialized.

The family will be hosting a breakfast at Suzie's Cafe, Sunday from 7-10am. Seating is limited, but friends can feel free to stop in, share a story and enjoy Donny's favorite breakfast.

No flowers or donations please. Feel free to do something nice for someone with a smile on your face. Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation.