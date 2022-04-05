 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald E. "Bear" Bryant

June 28, 1930 - April 1, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Donald E. "Bear" Bryant, age 82, of Munster, IN passed away Friday April 1, 2022.

He is survived by his beloved wife Judy Bryant; children: Darren Bryant, Dana (Sean) Matusik, grandson Logan Matusik; brothers: Larry (Joan) Bryant, Lester Bryant; sisters Kae Rassbach, Nancy (John) Ireland and many nieces and nephews. Preceeding him in death were his parents, Eugene and Edna Bryant.

Memorial services will be held at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322 on Thursday April 7, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

A contribution may be made to the American Diabetes Association on his behalf.

