Donald E. Borg

June 12, 1939 - June 6, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Donald E. Borg, age 81 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was born on June 12, 1939 in Chesterton, IN to Carl and Doris (Wise) Borg.

Donald is survived by his sisters: Shirley Borg and Arnette Borg and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Borg and Doris Falls; step-father, Nelson Falls and brother, Lester Borg.

Donald was a US Army Veteran. He retired from Nipsco. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.