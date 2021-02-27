VALPARAISO, IN — Donald E. Burch, 72, of Valparaiso, passed away at home on Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was born July 17, 1948, in Valparaiso to Donald H. and Olive (Schwanke) Burch, graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1967 and served proudly with the U.S. Marine Corps. Don made his career with McGill's Mfg./Emerson Electrical Division for many years before serving as an expediter with Westville State Prison to conclude his career. He was a fixture at high school and Valparaiso University sporting events, cheering on his favorite athletes and storing away more statistical knowledge about each of them than they probably knew themselves. He assisted with the soapbox derby for years, loved following his nephews' activities, and keeping mental notes of the most interesting portions of Valparaiso's more trivial history. Don enjoyed membership in American Legion Post #94 and VFW Post #988 in Valparaiso.