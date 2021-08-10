MERRILLVILLE, IN - Donald E. Cephus "Don", age 65, of Merrillville, IN, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at home.

Survived by his wife, Valerie; two sons: Cameron Cephus and Shaunte (Brikia) Cephus; two grandchildren: Zyah and Roman Cephus; one aunt, Althea (Willie) Miller; mother-in-law, Margie (Curtis) Williams; two sisters-in-law: Katrina (Kenyon) Roberson and Lynn Ellis; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 12:00 noon at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service, Rev. Antonio Dagget, Sr., officiating. Private cremation will follow at the family's convenience.

Mr. Cephus was retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 21 years; and the City of East Chicago Public Work Department after 15 years.

