 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald E. Flowers

  • 0

Aug. 26, 1931 - July 22, 2022

DYER - Donald E. Flowers is survived by his loving daughters: Donna (Dave) Murray, Lisa (Ray) Goodman, and Patricia Flowers; grandchildren: Donny (Kristen), Mandy (Mike), Justin, Ryan (Beth), Tyler; eight great-grandchildren; proceeded in death by his wife, Thelma; and daughter, Terry.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME 7607 W. Lincoln Highway, Schererville, IN (Rt 30 East of Cline Ave). Friends are invited to visit with Donald's family on Tuesday, from 12:00 noon until the time of service.

Donald was a member of the First Apostolic Ch. in Steger, IL. Retired teamsters local 142.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts