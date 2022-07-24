DYER - Donald E. Flowers is survived by his loving daughters: Donna (Dave) Murray, Lisa (Ray) Goodman, and Patricia Flowers; grandchildren: Donny (Kristen), Mandy (Mike), Justin, Ryan (Beth), Tyler; eight great-grandchildren; proceeded in death by his wife, Thelma; and daughter, Terry.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME 7607 W. Lincoln Highway, Schererville, IN (Rt 30 East of Cline Ave). Friends are invited to visit with Donald's family on Tuesday, from 12:00 noon until the time of service.