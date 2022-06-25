Donald E. Ginter
March 16, 1946 - June 23, 2022
LAKE STATION - Donald E. Ginter, age 76, of Lake Station, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at home. He was born on March 16, 1946 in East Gary, Indiana to the late Joseph and Esther Ginter. He graduated in 1965 from East Gary Edison High School. Don retired from US Steel where he worked as a Journeyman Millwright for 39 years. He spent three years there as an apprentice instructor. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and the jokes he told. Don was an avid Chicago White Sox fan. He bowled for over 50 years at Ray's Lanes. He enjoyed being a member of the Good Fellows Choir and was a longtime coffee drinker with his Paragon friends. He could talk to anybody and his favorite saying was "One Day at a Time".
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda Ginter; sons: Brian (Cassie) Ginter, Dale (Casandra) Ginter; grandchildren: Anthony (Bianca) Tuley, Bryce Ginter; great-grandchild, Kehlani Tuley; brother, Dennis Ginter; sister-in-law, Laurie "Sis" Vizena; nephew, Bobby (Sarah) Vizena; great-nephew, Hudson Vizena; and many other loving family members; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Esther Ginter; brother, Joseph Ginter, Jr.; sisters: Brenda Ginter and Joan Havrilesko.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Don's name may be made to the American Heart Association.
A funeral service for Don will take place Monday, June 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel, 3781 Central Ave., Lake Station. The family kindly requests that you dress casually in your favorite baseball friendly attire. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.