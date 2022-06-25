LAKE STATION - Donald E. Ginter, age 76, of Lake Station, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at home. He was born on March 16, 1946 in East Gary, Indiana to the late Joseph and Esther Ginter. He graduated in 1965 from East Gary Edison High School. Don retired from US Steel where he worked as a Journeyman Millwright for 39 years. He spent three years there as an apprentice instructor. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and the jokes he told. Don was an avid Chicago White Sox fan. He bowled for over 50 years at Ray's Lanes. He enjoyed being a member of the Good Fellows Choir and was a longtime coffee drinker with his Paragon friends. He could talk to anybody and his favorite saying was "One Day at a Time".