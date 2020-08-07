× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER, IN - Donald E. Heller, age 83, of Munster, IN, passed away on July 30, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Nelda and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna.

Donald was a member of the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Highland and he retired from the Ford Motor Stamping Plant. He was also a former fireman and inspector for Munster volunteer Fire Department. Donald loved camping and square dancing.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 DIRECTLY at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 2201 Azalea Dr. Highland, IN, at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Merlyn Lawrence officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Immanuel United Church of Christ Women's Guild. Due to health concerns and the safety of everyone; masks are required. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.