WHITING, IN - Donald E. Shannon, 67 of Whiting, passed away Sunday, August 12, 2018. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Kathleen (nee Yager); loving father of Donald Shannon and Jennifer Shannon; cherished grandpa of Katie, Brandon, Sammi, Alexis, Allia, Khalid and Preston; dearest brother of Charles 'Ray' (June) Shannon and Valinda (Ira Lee) Poff; dear brother-in-law of Darlene (Tim) Burfield, Albert Yager, Bruce (Barbara) Yager, Christine (Robert) Pope and Frank (Angie) Yager; hunting brother of, Marty Dean; proud uncle to many nieces and nephews and a special brother to so many others. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Annalee Shannon; sister, Mary Louise Mitchell and brother, Samuel Vernon Shannon.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018 at 8:00p.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00p.m. to time of services.
Don Shannon was born on April 13, 1951 in Iaeger, West Virginia and was a resident of Whiting for the past 49 years. A true outdoorsman, Don was an avid hunter and enjoyed riding his motorcycle, he was also a member of the Slovak Gymnastic Sokol, Lodge 269. Devoted to his family, Don will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
www.baranfh.com (219)659-4400.