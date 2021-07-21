Donald E. Visnack

Sept. 22, 1937 — July 16, 2021

ST. JOHN, IN/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL — Donald E. Visnack, beloved father, husband, papa and dear friend, resident of Lansing, IL for most of his years, passed away peacefully Friday, July 16, 2021. Don was born in East Chicago, IN on September 22, 1937. He served proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a realtor and loved to referee basketball and umpire softball with his lifelong friends until he retired. Don was a devoted Catholic and attended church regularly at St. James Church in Highland, IN. Don (Papa V) was a cherished friend to all that he met, including his cardiac rehab group of friends and friends of his sons.

Don is survived by his loving sons: Kenneth, Daniel, and his grandson Douglas Visnack. He loved his boys with all of his heart. Never missed a baseball game of his sons or grandson. A real super fan. He lived with his youngest son, Dan and grandson Doug, the last years of his life. Don was preceded in death by his loving wife Judith Visnack (Nauch), son Douglas Visnack, and parents Louis and Mary Visnack.

A celebration of life for Don will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Don will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until time of service. Don was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com