Donald E. Weberus

Aug. 8, 1927 - Feb. 24, 2022

DYER, IN - Donald E. Weberus, 94 of Dyer, Indiana passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born August 8, 1927 in Fort Wayne. Don was a resident of the area for 46 years. He worked in service engineering with Pullman Standard and retired after 32 years of service. Don was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hammond, Indiana. He sang in church choirs and an Oratorio Chorus. Don enjoyed activities with church related singles groups, reading, traveling, and attending concerts.

He was survived by his cousin, Dr. Paul (Alice) Mutschlecner of Los Alamos, New Mexico; dear friend, Lois Seeman of Dyer, Indiana; and numerous other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Klaehn, Fahl, & Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46819 with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow the service at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com.

