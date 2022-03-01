DYER, IN - Donald E. Weberus, 94 of Dyer, Indiana passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born August 8, 1927 in Fort Wayne. Don was a resident of the area for 46 years. He worked in service engineering with Pullman Standard and retired after 32 years of service. Don was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hammond, Indiana. He sang in church choirs and an Oratorio Chorus. Don enjoyed activities with church related singles groups, reading, traveling, and attending concerts.