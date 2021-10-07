Donald Edward (Grinch) Boyd, Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Donald Edward Boyd, Sr, was born December 11, 1955. He transitioned to his heavenly home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He is preceded in death by his wife Linda Boyd; father, Eugene Boyd Sr.; brother, Eugene Boyd Jr.; sister, Jeanette Boyd; brothers, Earven Boyd Sr., David Boyd Sr.; granddaughter, Brianna Marie Birdsong.

Donald leaves to cherish his loving memories, his children: Donald Boyd Jr., TaDonja (Aaron) Coffer, LaDonna Wolfe, TyNiqua (William Jr.) Birdsong, Brian Boyd, Ira Boyd and Myisha Boyd all of Indianapolis, IN. Loving mother, Ethel Boyd of East Chicago, IN; sisters: Darlene Boyd-Hobbs of Tupelo, MS, Kathy Boyd Toodle of Columbus, GA, Angela Boyd of Memphis, TN and sister-in-law, Darlene Boyd of East Chicago, IN; nine granddaughters and four grandsons and a host of relatives and friends.