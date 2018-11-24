RENSSELAER, IN - 74 year old, Donald Edward Rudelius of Rensselaer, passed away November 20, 2018. On July 5, 1944, Donald was born to Carlton and Delores (Schrum) Rudelius in Hammond, Indiana. Donald worked for Ford Motor Company until he retired. He was a Harley motorcycle and car enthusiast.
Donald is survived by his daughter, Erin M Lipsitz; two grandchildren: Zachary and Emmily; numerous nieces and nephews in the Rudelius and Baumgarte family. Donald was preceded in death by his parents: Carlton and Delores Rudelius; one brother, William C. Rudelius; and one sister, Carol D. Baumgarte.
Per Donald's wishes cremation will take place.