SCHERERVILLE, IN - Donald F. Hasse, 77, of Schererville, formerly of Lansing, passed away on Sunday, January 13, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Kathleen, daughter Michelle (Joseph) Hasse-Bryant and son Michael Hasse; brothers William (Margaret) Hasse and Larry (Roberta) Hasse; sisters Joann (Al Brassea) Hasse and Nancy (Michael) Sutherland; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Donald is preceded in death by his parents William and Clara Hasse; brothers Thomas, James, Robert, Raymond and Charles.
Donald was a United States Army Veteran, a member of the American Legion and Village Church in Dyer. He was president and equipment manager for the Lansing Lions Football Organization for many years and an avid Cubs fan.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 20, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321 with a service at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, Midwest Affiliate, 3816 Paysphere Cir. Chicago, IL 60674 or the American Diabetes Association, Chicago IL Office, 30 North Michigan Ave., Suite 2015 Chicago, IL 60602.