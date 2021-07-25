June 23, 1929 - July 22, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Donald F. Randolph, age 92, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Donald is survived by his children: Gloria Bennett, David (Pat) Randolph and Cynthia (Jerry) Swinson; grandchildren: Michael (Gina), Matthew, Josh, Lisa (Dan), Luke, Rachel, Bethany (Dustin), Alissa (Ken), Chris, Jimmy (Ashley), Zoe (Robert); great-grandchildren: Milo, Autry, Finlay, Declan, Parson, Talullah, Brooklyn, Austin, David, Lyzetta, Ryan, Eva, Bryce, Ruby, Olive, Dakota, Nora, Henry and Jonah; and many nieces and nephews.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne R. Randolph; parents: George and Louise Randolph; brothers: Homer, Charles and James Randolph.

Donald was a member of the American Legion Post 20, NFO Member, Farm Bureau member, (PMA) Pure Milk Association member and long-time member of Hillside Community Church and church trustee. He enjoyed gardening and farming the family farm which has been in the family since 1851.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. Memorial Services will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Donald's name to Every Child Ministries.

