HAMMOND, IN - Donald F. Vonderheid, age 79 of Hammond passed away on August 6, 2021.

He is survived by his sister, Mona Jagoda; and care giver Tara A. Johnson.

An Inurnment will be on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at St. Mary's Cemetery, 724 W. South Street, Crown Point, IN 46307 at 10:30 AM.

BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 5840 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN 46320. Please visit www.burnskish.com.