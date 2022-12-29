HOBART, IN - Donald G. Dotson, age 84, of Hobart, passed away December 27, 2022. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Donald retired from LTV Steel with 42-plus years of service. He was a classic car enthusiast. Donald will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 56 years Betty J. Dotson. Donald is survived by his sons, Jeffrey G. (Christina) Dotson, Gregory W. Dotson; grandson William P. Dotson; granddaughter Hannah R. Dotson; sister Colleen Moehl; brother David (Peggy) Dotson; many loving nieces, nephews and close friends.

Visitation for Donald will be Friday, December 30, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of sharing at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Interment at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery, Joliet, IL., at a later date. www.burnsfuneral.com