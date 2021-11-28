April 4, 1954 - Nov. 21, 2021
MICCO, FL - Donald Gene Stoller, age 67, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on Sunday, November 21, 2021 while in his home.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents: Doris J. Stoller (Trapp) (on November 14, 2009); Duane H. Stoller (on March 9, 2016); brother, Steven D. Stoller (on September 23, 2019); and an infant brother, Steven Craig Stoller.
Don is survived by his wife, Ruth Wise; his loving sister, Gwenn R. Rinkenberger (Stoller); life long friend and brother-in-law, Timothy J. Rinkenberger; sister-in-law, Deborah Stoller; nephews: Brian Stoller; Jeffrey Rinkenberger and Karl Rinkenberger; niece, Tracy Stoller; and great-nephews: Valice Stoller and Grayson McCoin (Stoller).
Don was born on April 4, 1954 in LaPorte, Indiana to Duane and Doris Stoller. Don was raised on a farm and grew up in a very close-knit family, which consisted of Doris and Duane, older brother, Steve and younger sister, Gwenn. In his youth he rode go-carts, motorcycles , high bikes and anything else that had wheels. Don was accident prone and sustained many non-life threatening injuries during his youth. He received his high school diploma from LaCrosse High School in 1972 and a degree in Engineering from Purdue University, where he also earned a Black Belt in Ti Kwon Do.
Don married Leta Brown (Stoller) on June 22, 1979 and moved to Valparaiso, Indiana in 1980. One of Don's greatest loves was playing drums, which he began at the age of 14. He continued to play drums with several bands, including Just Before Dark. Donnie was an excellent drummer and perhaps one of the best in the area. Don worked at U.S. Steel and farmed on the family farm before moving to Florida in 1985.
Don was quite adventurous and while pursuing his love of flying, purchased, built and flew helicopters up until the date of his death. While residing in St. Petersburg , Florida Don and Leta enjoyed entertaining family over the 4th of July and Christmas holidays. He purchased a 24 foot Formula boat, which was used to frolic with friends and family to islands and bars in the area. Don was certified and loved to deep sea dive. During this time, Don was employed at Honeywell in Clearwater, Florida where he worked on the guidance system for Tomahawk missiles. In 2001, Don relocated from Florida to Escondido, California where he was employed by Northrop Grumman. During this time he worked on the electrical systems for Blackhawk helicopters. During his lengthy career, he also worked on the guidance systems for the space shuttle and the international space station.
On September 14, 2007 Don married Ruth Wise. The wedding ceremony was held at Bass Lake, Indiana on the 60th anniversary of his parents and officiated by his sister, Gwenn. These were the best of times and there are many fond memories of family time at Bass Lake. Eventually, Don and Ruth relocated from California back to Florida where Don continued his hobbies of flying, boating and traveling. During his time with Ruth, they traveled extensively and enjoyed life together.
Don died like he lived, which were on his own terms. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Suffice it to say, his time was cut too short. Even though he lived far from family, he is, and always will be, near and dear to our hearts.
A memorial service will be held in the spring for close friends and family. May we always embrace and fondly remember the happiest of times.