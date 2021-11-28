Donald Gene Stoller

Don was quite adventurous and while pursuing his love of flying, purchased, built and flew helicopters up until the date of his death. While residing in St. Petersburg , Florida Don and Leta enjoyed entertaining family over the 4th of July and Christmas holidays. He purchased a 24 foot Formula boat, which was used to frolic with friends and family to islands and bars in the area. Don was certified and loved to deep sea dive. During this time, Don was employed at Honeywell in Clearwater, Florida where he worked on the guidance system for Tomahawk missiles. In 2001, Don relocated from Florida to Escondido, California where he was employed by Northrop Grumman. During this time he worked on the electrical systems for Blackhawk helicopters. During his lengthy career, he also worked on the guidance systems for the space shuttle and the international space station.

On September 14, 2007 Don married Ruth Wise. The wedding ceremony was held at Bass Lake, Indiana on the 60th anniversary of his parents and officiated by his sister, Gwenn. These were the best of times and there are many fond memories of family time at Bass Lake. Eventually, Don and Ruth relocated from California back to Florida where Don continued his hobbies of flying, boating and traveling. During his time with Ruth, they traveled extensively and enjoyed life together.