Donald George Spiekhout

Born to Andrew and Agnes Spiekhout who moved to U.S. from the Netherlands. Currently of Schererville, IN, previously South Holland, IL. Survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Jean; and five of his seven children: Ken (Donna) Gardiner, grandsons Ryan and Brandon Merke; Dirk Spiekhout (deceased); Laurie (Gordy) Norris; granddaughters: Dionah and Marnie (Jay) Feder great-granddaughter Matilda; David Spiekhout (deceased); grandchildren: Danielle and Nicholas; Jerry (Judy) Gardiner, grandchildren Jessica, Conor, Tereasa (Joe) Castor; great-grandchildren: Liam, Ryane and Reece, Caitlin; and David (Alyssa), great-grandchildren: Landon, Lydia and Ava, Mark (Kathy) Spiekhout, granddaughters: Amanda (Brian) Hamil, Suzanne (Matt) Miller and Emily, and Marianne (Edward) Egelske. He was a proud uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Member of First Reformed Church in South Holland for many years, deeply loved and loved in return by the Lord Jesus Christ. Don served in the Army during the Korean War and settled in South Holland where he joined his late brother, John, in starting their own company, Spiekhout Heating and Air Conditioning. He was active in his community and traveled extensively with his wife, Jean, also enjoying skiing, and golfing together. He was an avid Cubs and Blackhawks fan. For the past 30 years he and Jean wintered in Naples, FL, where they made many close friends.