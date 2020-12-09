Donald George Spiekhout
SCHERERVILLE, IN — Donald George Spiekhout, 92, passed away December 5, 2020.
Born to Andrew and Agnes Spiekhout who moved to U.S. from the Netherlands. Currently of Schererville, IN, previously South Holland, IL. Survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Jean; and five of his seven children: Ken (Donna) Gardiner, grandsons Ryan and Brandon Merke; Dirk Spiekhout (deceased); Laurie (Gordy) Norris; granddaughters: Dionah and Marnie (Jay) Feder great-granddaughter Matilda; David Spiekhout (deceased); grandchildren: Danielle and Nicholas; Jerry (Judy) Gardiner, grandchildren Jessica, Conor, Tereasa (Joe) Castor; great-grandchildren: Liam, Ryane and Reece, Caitlin; and David (Alyssa), great-grandchildren: Landon, Lydia and Ava, Mark (Kathy) Spiekhout, granddaughters: Amanda (Brian) Hamil, Suzanne (Matt) Miller and Emily, and Marianne (Edward) Egelske. He was a proud uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Member of First Reformed Church in South Holland for many years, deeply loved and loved in return by the Lord Jesus Christ. Don served in the Army during the Korean War and settled in South Holland where he joined his late brother, John, in starting their own company, Spiekhout Heating and Air Conditioning. He was active in his community and traveled extensively with his wife, Jean, also enjoying skiing, and golfing together. He was an avid Cubs and Blackhawks fan. For the past 30 years he and Jean wintered in Naples, FL, where they made many close friends.
Don was also blessed with numerous lifelong friends from his South Holland and Roseland days, and will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Chicagoland Prison Outreach. A private visitation and funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery – Elwood, IL. (The funeral service at 11:00 a.m. will be livestreamed from our Facebook page at https:/www.facebook.com/SmitsFH). WWW.SMITSFH.com
