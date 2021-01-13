KOUTS, IN — Donald Gingerich, 85, a lifelong resident of Kouts, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Monday, January 11, 2021. He was born February 2, 1935, in Kouts to Joseph and Ada (Martin) Gingerich. Don made his career as the owner and operator of Gingerich Petroleum, and briefly operated a Case Garden Tractor dealership as well. He was a lifelong member of Hopewell Mennonite Church, and served as their music director for many years. Don was a dedicated member of the Hopewell Quartet and Hopewell Singers, who recorded several albums and traveled great distances to perform. You could often find Don meticulously mowing lawns and cemeteries around Kouts. He also enjoyed restoring gas pumps and rehabilitating garden tractors in his spare time. Don had previously served on the board of the Christian Haven Boys Home in Wheatfield as well. Nothing brought Don more joy in his life than his faith and his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, whose memory will live on in the lives he touched.